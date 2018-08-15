Watch Out, EA Has Announced the Next Battlefield V Trailer Arrive

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may have announced the arrival of its battle royale beta yesterday, but Battlefield V is making sure it doesn’t lose the spotlight. The Battlefield Twitter account posted a teaser for a new Battlefield V trailer that will premiere at 9 am ET on August 16, 2018.

Not much information was given in the Battlefield V trailer announcement. It simply stated, “Devastation is coming.” This references the upcoming video’s name, which is “Devastation of Rotterdam.”

Devastation is coming.#Battlefield V, August 16th

6am Los Angeles

9am New York

2pm London pic.twitter.com/9viKuAzgLB — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) August 15, 2018

The August 16, 2018 Battlefield V trailer is called the “Official gamescom Trailer”, so we may be in store for a big Battlefield V presence during Germany’s gamescom 2018. EA has not officially announced its lineup for the event, so we don’t know what the publisher has planned.

It’s unknown how exactly the Devastation of Rotterdam will factor into Battlefield V. (Note that this fight was an actual event in World War II.) It could be part of the single-player campaign, which will feature a series of vignettes set during the war like Battlefield 1 did. There’s also the possibility that it may have something to do with Battlefield V‘s upcoming battle royale mode, simply called Royale.

Very little has been discussed about Royale, which has never been in a Battlefield game before. DICE has previously said “destruction” will be a core tenant in it, which means this trailer could be related to it. .

Battlefield V will launch on October 19, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Before that, there will be an open beta in September 2018.