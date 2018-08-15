New Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Trailer Filled With Blood and Bodies

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, the upcoming action game that’s coming to the West in October 2018, has a new trailer. First unveiled on the PlayStation Blog, this video dives deep into the game’s combat.

Considering what we see in this Fist of the North Star trailer, the game’s battles promise to be violent.

Developed by the team behind the Yakuza series, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise is based on the manga of the same name. It looks to be a violent, visceral, and high energy experience. It gets pretty bloody, but in the most cartoonish way.

In Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, you take control of Kenshiro, who can utilize Hokuto Shinken, a deadly style of fighting. He has the ability to execute finishing moves that, per the PlayStation Blog, “will channel Kenshiro’s power into the bodies of enemies.” The combat will be very similar to that of Yakuza 0, which makes sense. The special finishers were compared to the heat moves found in the Yakuza games.

The Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise trailer also gives us a look at the “Destiny Talisman” moves, which can be activated with the D-pad. They allow you to quickly wipe out a crowd of enemies in the most gritty ways. Considering these moves have names like “Hokuto Bone Crusher” and “Exploding Five Finger Strike,” we wouldn’t expect anything less. There will be over two dozen moves available “at release”, which may hint at some DLC down the line.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise can be played with both English and Japanese voice acting. For those heading to Germany next week for gamescom 2018, Sega will be bringing a playable demo.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise will release on October 2, 2018 for the PlayStation 4.

[Soure: PlayStation Blog]