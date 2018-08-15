Nominees for Gamescom 2018 Awards Announced, Including Mysterious Unrevealed Title
Gamescom doesn’t even start until next week, but the nominees for the show’s awards have already been announced. Games from a variety of genres will compete to take one of 16 awards. These awards will be decided by a panel of judges, made up of a variety of journalists and YouTubers. The lineup of judges has not been announced.
For context, no more than three games can be nominated in each category, though some only have two. 31 games overall are nominated. Some of the games nominated include PlayStation-exclusive titles like Spider-Man and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight. There’s also a mysterious game called Project Mephisto, which is apparently a working title. Might we get a reveal at the conference? Also interesting is Life is Strange 2 being billed as a “family game.” Maybe Europeans have looser restrictions.
Here is the list of nominees for the 2018 Gamescom Awards.
Best Action Game
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)
Best Add-on/DLC
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)
State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)
Best Casual Game
Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)
Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)
Best Family Game
Lego DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
Super Mario Party (Nintendo)
Best Puzzle/Skill Game
Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)
Best Racing Game
F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)
Best Role Playing Game
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)
Best Simulation Game
Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
Farming Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)
Best Social/Online Game
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)
Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)
Rend (Frostkeep Studios)
Best Sports Game
F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)
FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)
PES 2019 (Konami)
Best Strategy Game
Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)
Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)
Project Mephisto (working title)
Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)
Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)
Best Console Game Nintendo Switch
Lego DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)
Starlink — Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)
Best PC Game
Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)
Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)
Best Mobile Game
Hyperdrome (Travian Games)
Shadowgun War Games (Madfinger Games)
All of the awards will be announced on August 21, 2018 which is the first day of the convention. Gamescom will run through August 25 and takes place in Cologne, Germany. A variety of games will be playable there, including titles from Ubisoft, Bethesda, and more.
