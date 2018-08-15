Cast Spells in Virtual Reality When The Wizards Comes to PlayStation VR

Earlier this year, The Wizards launched on the PC for various VR headsets. It’s a first-person action-adventure game in a fantasy setting, where the player launches fireballs and other spells from their virtual reality-rendered hands. Now, just ahead of gamescom 2018, developer Carbon Studio has announced that The Wizards is headed to PlayStation VR.

Take a look at The Wizards‘ original launch trailer right here:

The press release announcing the PSVR version of The Wizards doesn’t contain a release date, but it does confirm that the PSVR build will be on display at gamescom 2018. If you’re going to be there and want to check it out, head to the booth at the Polish Pavilion, Hall 4.1, Stand D050, from August 22 – 23, 2018.

Here are the key features for The Wizards:

Action-adventure VR spellcaster set in a rich fantasy world

Campaign featuring time travel, heroic battles and dragons

Intuitive system of casting spells with hand gestures

Six element-based spells to learn and upgrade

High replayability thanks to game-modifying Fate Cards

Arena mode with challenging battles on the arenas

Free movement and/or teleportation-based exploration

Originally released on March 8, 2018, The Wizards appears to have been met with both critical and community-driven praise, with many award nominations and positive reviews from writers and users.