You’ll See Unearthing Mars 2 on the PSVR in September 2018

The follow up to Unearthing Mars is on its way. Unearthing Mars 2: The Ancient War comes to the PlayStation VR on September 18, 2018.

Unearthing Mars 2‘s adventure will pick up where people left off. Using the PSVR Aim Controller, players will be tasked with taking down enemies as they travel back in time to an ancient Mars civilization.

According to the official PlayStation Blog, here’s what’s happening narratively:

In Unearthing Mars 2, the extracted Phobos fragments from Mars are analyzed through the Ark Device and leads players to embark on a journey to unravel secrets of an ancient Mars civilization torn by an ongoing war.

Each Unearthing Mars 2 stage will have six or more weapons to choose from. The primary weapons are the assault rifle and shotgun, but players can unlock extra weapons after advancing further into the levels. Additional weapons can be found during boss battles as well.

Players can slow down time for a split second by using “sharp focus.” It supposedly has a low cool-down time, which allows for quick, consecutive hits on your enemy’s weakest points.

Boss battles are the driving force of Unearthing Mars 2: The Ancient War. New gameplay tweaks have been added, with the goal of allowing players to maneuver in and out of combat more seamlessly. Hopefully, this time around, the team gets the comfort settings just right and provides a hearty campaign to players. The last title was met with some criticisms, due to its brevity.

Unearthing Mars 2: The Ancient War releases September 18, 2018 for $19.99 on the PSVR.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]