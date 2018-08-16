Activision’s gamescom 2018 Lineup Includes Call of Duty and Destiny 2

gamescom 2018 begins August 21, 2018, and Activision is latest publisher to reveal its plans for the event. In a blog post, the publisher announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Destiny 2: Forsaken, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy will all be featured.

Fans who attend the show in Cologne, Germany will have a chance to play each of the aforementioned titles. In addition to gamescom attendees getting hand-on time with Activision’s forthcoming games, the publisher intends to make a few announcements, as well.

To check out Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 during gamescom 2018, be sure to drop by the ASUS B2C booth in Hall 7.1. Activision is making Black Ops 4’s multiplayer playable during the event, allowing attendees to try out a new map, one which presumably wasn’t in the recent beta.

For Destiny 2’s Forsaken expansion, Bungie is debuting the new hybrid mode, Gambit, at Activsion’s B2C Booth in Hall 7.1. According to the blog post, Gambit “merges PvP and PvE into an epic battle as players team up to fight enemies, collect motes, bank those motes to earn blockers, and to invade the opposing team’s arena and wreak havoc.” Fans at the event will get a chance to go hands-on with Gambit on the PlayStation 4 and PC. Everyone else can jump into the new mode when it officially launches on September 4, 2018.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be playable for the first time at the Activision B2C Booth in Hall 7.1 The publisher didn’t detail exactly what to expect from the demo. However, given the little that’s been shown and FromSoftware’s impressive pedigree, attendees are in for a treat.

Finally, fans can find Spyro Reignited Trilogy at the Xbox Booth in Hall 8.1. The demo available for play features content from Spyro: Year of the Dragon, the third entry in the beloved series.

Gamescom kicks off on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, and it will end on August 25, 2018.

[Source: Activision Games Blog]