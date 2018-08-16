Best Need for Speed PS4 Games (and More!)

The venerable Need for Speed series of fast, in-your-face racing games has been around for a long time. In fact, the original game, titled The Need for Speed, released in 1994 for the 3DO! It was later ported to the original PlayStation in 1996. If you have yet to dip into this franchise on the PS4, take a look at the gallery below to see the best NFS PS4 games, ranked by our review scores, along with older releases from the past decade to see how the series has done over time.

Do any of the best NFS PS4 games rank as your favorite NFS game of all time? Or are the older games still unsurpassed? Any that you hated, or maybe some that you felt were underappreciated? Let us know in the comments below. Can’t get enough Need for Speed? Take a look at our Need for Speed Payback review, as well as other NFS news as it breaks.