Creed: Rise to Glory Punches Its Way to the PSVR in September 2018

Based on the film of the same name, Creed: Rise to Glory puts you right in the middle of the boxing ring. You’ll be able to punch your way to the top when the VR-exclusive title launches on September 25, 2018. It will be available digitally and physically on the PlayStation 4.

Wii Sports this is not. Creed: Rise to Glory touts a realistic boxing experience. You’ll need to specifically work on your stances and techniques to make sure your hits land and your opponents’ don’t. To that end, it is said that those who have boxing experience will have an advantage.

But don’t worry, even if you may not be a professional boxer, don’t turn away from Creed: Rise to Glory. It promises to teach novice boxers the ways of the sport. You’ll be able to learn the proper techniques needed to be a true boxer. It will also track your arm strengths, and make sure you are using boxing’s most important tool properly.

Creed: Rise to Glory is from developer Survios, who also has music game Electronauts on the pipeline. That title was first unveiled at E3 2018.

While Creed: Rise to Glory will be coming to other VR hardware, the PlayStation 4 version will include exclusive content. The PSVR exclusive title will release on PlayStation 4 on September 25, 2018. It will cost $29.99. You should be able to preorder it from the Survios website soon.

[Source: VentureBeat]