Sci-Fi Shooter Evasion Comes to the PSVR in October 2018

Published and developed by Archiact, Evasion is a sci-fi first person VR shooter with bullet-hell characteristics. The game comes to the PlayStation VR on October 9, 2018.

Here’s an Evasion announcement trailer, showing what you can expect from the game.

We here at PlayStation Lifestyle, have been getting an exclusive look at Evasion on PSVR. Every week, we’ve been doing a deep dive into one of the four classes: Striker, Engineer, Surgeon, and Warden. Each class has its own strengths, weapons, and unique abilities so you’ll want to experiment to find the best team. So far we’ve examined the damage the Striker can do when you get caught in their crosshairs and the unique weapons wielded by the Engineer. (Be sure to stay tuned for our breakdown of the two remaining classes!)

Evasion features class-based co-op combat as well as free-move locomotion in the hopes of creating the ultimate FPS experience. On the same note, Archiact includes environmental destruction to create an immersive and exciting world for the player.

You can get your hands on Evasion when it releases on October 9, 2018 for the PSVR and HTC Vive. If you still haven’t jumped on the PSVR train, consider joining the 3 million people who have now purchased the system.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]