Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition Trailer Goes Over Lots of Features

On August 31, 2018, Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition will make its console debut. Ahead of launch, Bandai Namco has given fans a final trailer before it comes out.

This Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition trailer, which goes into an “astonishing” number of features, can be seen below:

The trailer first focuses on the beginnings of players’ journeys. The character creation will allow you to choose from a variety of roles and races. Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition also features six different origin stories, allowing you to truly play your own way. These first decisions also have an impact on gameplay, as they determine what dialogue options are available to you and what kinds of quests you will encounter on your journey.

Among the other highlights include the newly-reworked Arena Mode. It will feature solo and online modes, and the new Hot Seat mode, which will involve pass-the-controller play. More than a dozen characters are introduced here.

Co-op also extends to the main campaign itself. The entirety of Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition can be played in split-screen multiplayer. There are no restrictions either, players are free to explore anywhere they need to, in order to complete their journey.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition will release on August 31, 2018, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Sir Lora DLC will be available to all who preorder. That’s not the only preorder bonus, either. The first act of Divinity: Original Sin 2 is playable for everyone who preorders right now.

Not a bad way to get a jump start on what is sure to be a meaty game, huh?