Completing Shadow of the Tomb Raider Unlocks New Game Plus Mode

Shadow of the Tomb Raider already looks like Lara Croft’s most fascinating adventure yet. Eidos Montreal aims to take things up a notch with the announcement of New Game Plus. This marks the incredibly popular mode’s first time featuring in the decades-long series. Eidos seems bent on ensuring it’s a worthwhile addition, too.

The announcement comes via Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s Steam page, where Eidos details exactly what to expect from New Game Plus. Similar to how the mode works in other series, completing the game unlocks the mode. As expected, everything collected from the first run through of Shadow carries over. This includes all skills, outfits, weapons, gear, and equipment upgrades.

Three new pathways for Lara to explore will also unlock. When beginning New Game Plus choose a path (Serpent, Jaguar, or Eagle) based on their preferred style of play. Eidos Montreal’s post on Steam describes each path as follows:

Path of the Serpent You gameplay features an emphasis on stealth and subterfuge. Take down your foes one by one, using sound and decoys to sow chaos among their ranks. Mud and camoflague lets you lash out your foes before slipping back into the shadows. Path of the Jaguar Your gameplay features an emphasis on hunting and combat. Strike down your enemies with an unrivaled ferocity. Your agility and close-ranged prowess tear through your enemies with knife takedowns. Path of the Eagle Gameplay features an emphasis on traversal and resourcefulness. Observe your enemies from afar, scouting out to plan your next attack. Traverse with ease, attacking enemies from long range.

Additionally, players unlock rewards based on their chosen path. The post doesn’t go into any depth about what these awards entail; however, they are said to “further compliment” a player’s preferred style of play. And that’s not all. Unique weapons and outfits are exclusive to certain paths. Should the game prove half as fun as its predecessors, New Game Plus may be more than enough of an incentive to replay Shadow of the Tomb Raider several times.

Interestingly, Tomb Raider isn’t the only game in recent memory to take advantage of New Game Plus’ growing popularity. Both The Witcher 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn added the mode post-launch, thanks to innumerable requests from fans. God of War will do the same later this month. It seems Eidos received the message loud and clear, as Shadow’s New Game Plus will be available at launch.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider hits the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 14, 2018.

[Source: Steam via Wccftech]