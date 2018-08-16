Lara Croft Is Deadly in This Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer

Another short trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider has dropped. This time, Lara Croft’s arsenal of weapons takes center stage. Of course, the Tomb Raider makes due with an assortment of guns—pistols, shotguns, and assault rifles. Yet, since the Tomb Raider reboot in 2013, she’s been primarily associated with a bow and arrow. She has some tricks up her sleeves this time too, thanks to a number of trick arrows she employs that would impress even the Green Arrow.

Check out the new trailer for Lara’s “makeshift arsenal” below:

Trailers of this nature, which show of certain aspects of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, have appeared quite frequently as of late. This is no doubt due to the game’s September 2018 launch. One such trailer showed off the various ways in which Lara will have to navigate the world around her. Another showcased the Tomb Raider’s new and improved stealth tactics. Meanwhile, another shined a light on the hero’s combat brutality. What characteristic of the game will receive a trailer next is anyone’s guess.

The synopsis for Lara Croft’s final adventure in Shadow of the Tomb Raider is as follows:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 14, 2018.