Upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man Is Now an Unstoppable Train

When it comes to advertising a video game, there’s nothing like a fun marketing campaign. Enter a decked out Spider-Man train in actual Manhattan. Combine this with the recent gameplay launch trailer and glimpse at the game’s open-world, and we have a lot of Spider-Man content to hold us over.

Used as a moving, functional piece of promotional material, this Spider-Man train car features a giant image of Spider-Man on the outside and is completely coated in his iconic shade of red.

Within the train car are posters advertising Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s September 7, 2018 release date. The words “Marvel,” “Insomniac,” and “PS4” also appear in the area at the top of the car that’s always used as advertisement space. Commuters can also see some images of Spidey in action. Even the seats have the Spider-Man logo on them!

While most of the car functions as a direct advertisement for Marvel’s Spider-Man, there are a few immersive details thrown in to make you feel like you’re in Spider-Man’s version of Manhattan. For instance, Oscorp Industries and J. Jonah Jameson’s Just the Facts show both have their own advertisements. There are even a few issues of The Daily Bugle casually left on the seats. You can see for yourself in the images below.

You can board the figurative hype train when the game releases on September 7, 2018 for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Dualshockers]