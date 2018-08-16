Spyro Reignited Trilogy Gets a Narrated Gameplay Video

It is time for an in-depth look at the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. This three and a half minute playthrough of Hurricos, from Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, is narrated by Lou Studdert, Activision’s Producer on the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Let’s watch Studdert take us through Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage.

In this segment, Spyro navigated the level attempting to defeat enemies and collect diodes to turn off the electric force fields that have trapped the Electrolls. Studdert highlighted how lighting and visual effects help the game come to life in the modern era. Additional tweaks help clarify things for the player. For instance, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy team added extra metallic coating to fire resistant items, to help communicate to players exactly when they would need to use fire or charge.

Studdert made it a point to mention that Spyro Reignited Trilogy is as faithful to the original levels and character designs as possible. He noted that Hurricos is a great example of a level that carried over well, while other areas in the collection’s games needed more “reinterpretation because of what was originally there.” (As a reminder, the soundtrack is a remastered version of Stuart Copeland’s score, but fans can swap between the old and new soundtracks to get their nostalgia kick.)

For more regarding the look and gameplay of this Spyro remaster, be sure to check out our hands-on preview. Spyro Reignited Trilogy is set to release on September 21, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.