Stormdivers Teased Ahead of gamescom 2018 Reveal

Stormdivers, the newest game from Nex Machina developer Housemarque, has received a brand-new teaser trailer. It comes ahead of the full Stormdivers gamescom 2018 reveal.

Let’s see what this Stormdivers tease looks like!

This is the briefest of teasers, offering only 20 seconds worth of content, and not going into detail for any of it. However, we should have a much clearer picture of what Stormdivers has to offer during next week’s convention. Despite the brief glimpse, it’s already immediately apparent that this is a huge departure for the studio.

Even before Stormdivers was revealed, Housemarque announced its intention to move away from the arcade-style shooters like Resogun that have defined it for years. Stormdivers will be a multiplayer-focused title, and its 3D graphics made in Unreal Engine may be a bit jarring for fans.

Very little is known about Stormdivers. While it will be a multiplayer game, it’s unknown what the core concept of the game will revolve around. It’s possible Stormdivers may be a battle royale game, considering it’s the genre du jour right now. However, in a recent blog post, Housemarque said Stormdivers will stand out from the competition, so we shall see what the developer has in store.

Housemarque has promised a “high-flying” experience for Stormdivers players and vehicles were showcased in the teaser, so vehicular traversal seems to be a core pillar of the game. The blog post also gave a look at some of the weapons and environments that will be seen in Stormdivers, though not much else was given besides names.

A release window for Stormdivers has not been announced. It is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Housemarque