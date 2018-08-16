You’ll Have to Wait a Bit Longer for Super Neptunia RPG

Previously planned for Fall 2018, Idea Factory has delayed Super Neptunia RPG for a few months. Now, a new release window of Spring 2019 has been applied to the game.

Developed by Canada-based Artisan Studios, Super Neptunia RPG is the first game in the series being developed outside of Japan. As a part of the delay announcement, Idea Factory has released a video of the game’s introduction to help tide the fans over:

Idea Factory also provided an official description and key features via press release: