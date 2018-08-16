You’ll Have to Wait a Bit Longer for Super Neptunia RPG
Previously planned for Fall 2018, Idea Factory has delayed Super Neptunia RPG for a few months. Now, a new release window of Spring 2019 has been applied to the game.
Developed by Canada-based Artisan Studios, Super Neptunia RPG is the first game in the series being developed outside of Japan. As a part of the delay announcement, Idea Factory has released a video of the game’s introduction to help tide the fans over:
Idea Factory also provided an official description and key features via press release:
Story
In a world where 2D games reign supreme, an organization called Bombyx Mori forces its citizens to churn out 2D games as offerings to their leader. Those who dare to use new technologies or whose games don’t meet their standards risk banishment to the soul-crushing Trial Grounds.
A girl awakens in this world with no recollection of anything beyond her name, Neptune, and soon realizes she possesses great strength. With her newfound sense of heroism and a strange book known as Histoire in hand, she sets off on a journey to see if there might be more than this two-dimensional life.
Key Features
RPG Side-Scroller! Explore the dungeons as newly developed 2D character in this action-inspired RPG game!
Party Hard! Fight your way through with 4 party members! The party’s attack style will change depending on the assigned leader. It’s all about team-work, strategy, and, of course, transformation!
Save Gamindustri! Neptune and her friends lost their memories… and they will work together to save Gamindustri once again!
New genre and graphics! Working with Artisan Studios, the Neptunia series is adorned with all-new 2D art and gorgeous animations sure to please fans new and old!