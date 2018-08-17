The Attack of the Blockbusters Sale is Back: Save a Ton on Big Games

Just like last year, a huge sale (there sure have been a lot of sales back to back this month) called the Attack of the Blockbusters has launched on the PlayStation Store. The theme of this sale is of course the big, beefy AAA games of the past several years, which unfortunately leaves our little pal, the PlayStation Vita, left behind this time. But it’s still an enormous sale, with over 200 listings of games, ass-ons, bundles, and more.

It would be straight madness to list all 200 sale items, but we’re going to take some time to point to some of the best deals on the best games. Also keep in mind that these deals are dual-priced, with deeper discounts if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Here’s the best of the best:

God of War – $39.59/$34.79

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – $35.99/$29.99

LEGO The Incredibles – $41.99/$35.99

Vampyr – $50.99/$44.99

Persona 5 – $34.99/$29.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $24.99/$19.99

Danganronpa 1•2 Reload – $23.99/$19.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $20.99/$19.79

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $14.99/$11.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $15.99/$11.99

It’s tough to argue with any of these deals, especially the ones for more recent games like LEGO The Incredibles and of course, God of War. It’ll be difficult to beat those sales anywhere else, especially if you’re a digital-only kind of person. Of course, there’s plenty of other titles on sale, so head on over to the PlayStation Store and get to spending.

[Source: PlayStation Store]