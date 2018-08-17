The Biggest PS4 Releases Still to Come

The PlayStation 4 is now entering the final phase of its lifecycle, that much we know, but who’s to say that Sony’s flagship hardware doesn’t have one or two heavy-hitters still waiting in the wings?

Games like Spider-Man, Days Gone, and the genre oddity that is Death Stranding are all coming down the pike sooner rather than later, which will no doubt ensure that the PS4 goes out with one final (and brilliant?) burst of light, as opposed to fading away like its handheld brethren.

And so, after highlighting the console’s biggest ever releases thus far, it’s time for the pendulum to swing the other way so we can draw attention to those PS4 exclusives still to come.

Because after five years of Nordic highs and cross-play lows, not to mention a mid-generation upgrade in the PS4 Pro, it’s fair to say that the PlayStation 4 has hooked gamers with its vast software library and rich first-party exclusives—80 million units sold is a testimony to that. Yet there are still many more experiences to come.

Besides, God of War II (PS2) and The Last of Us (PS3) are living proof that a console can still churn out top-tier titles even in its twilight years. As a matter of fact, one could argue that the PlayStation 4’s core games roster will only grow and evolve as developers begin to harness the full capabilities of Sony’s hardware.

That creates a swirl of palpable excitement around the PS4’s upcoming exclusives, so let’s take a moment to see what’s cramming up the pipeline.