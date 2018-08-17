Zombies Are Coming to Far Cry 5 (Kind Of)

The post-launch content lineup for Far Cry 5 has certainly been diverse, taking people far outside the borders of Hope County, Montana. First, we had to face off against North Vietnamese soldiers. Then, we were fighting alien spiders on Mars. Who’s our next target? Zombies. Though, they may not be the sort of undead you were expecting.

In Far Cry 5’s Dead Living Zombies, you’ll be facing off against zombies. Strangely, this may be the most grounded of the three DLC packs, as it’s all part of a film set. Directed by Guy Marvel and part of the Guy Marvel Cinematic Universe, Dead Living Zombies is inspired by everything from Night of the Living Dead to Romeo and Juliet. It’s possibly a true film classic, and you’re the star.

Ubisoft paired the announcement of the Far Cry 5 zombies DLC with a brand-new teaser, which is similar to the teasers for the previous two DLC packs:

Dead Living Zombies may seem familiar to fans of the Call of Duty Zombie mode. Players will face off against seven waves of zombies, each based off of a different film scenario.

As an extra treat, each map will be made using the Far Cry 5 Arcade Editor. Completing each scenario will allow players to unlock Score Attack. If players can get a three-star rating in each map, they can acquire special gear that can be used in the main campaign.

Far Cry 5 will also be getting a free update soon. The Far Cry Arcade Editor will also receiving new assets. Scripting tools, destructible objects, and more will be part of Title Update 10.

Far Cry 5‘s Dead Living Zombies will release on August 28, 2018. It is part of the Far Cry 5 season pass and Gold Edition. The Far Cry 5 Zombies DLC can also be purchased separately for $7.99. Although, some Xbox One players were actually able to play it a bit early by mistake.

Far Cry 5 is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.