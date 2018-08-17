Game and TV Companies are Working Together to Improve HDR Gaming
One of the more controversial aspects of modern gaming is HDR, a function of many TVs, games, and consoles. The problem is twofold, in that many consumers struggle to fully understand HDR, and many TVs are so different in how they approach HDR the visual results are, well, different. Over the past week, several big video game and TV companies got together for a presentation and discussion on what exactly they can do about that.
The presentation was delivered by a group known as the HDR Gaming Interest Group, and the following companies attended, per WCCFTech:
Activision Publishing, Inc.
ASUSTek Computer Inc.
CAPCOM Co., Ltd.
Electronic Arts
Epic Games
HP Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
LG Electronics, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony Visual Products
SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.
Toshiba Visual Solutions Corporation
Ubisoft
Unity
Vicarious Visions
VIZIO, Inc.
WB Games
The whole slideshow presentation has been hosted on the group’s website, which includes breakdowns of why HDR gaming has issues, what the Guiding Principles of the group are, recommendations for best practices, and tons of granular, technological language and instructions. There’s a lot to it, seeing as the slide deck is 24 pages long and only gets more complex as it goes. Still, it’s a fascinating look into the kinds of things developers have to talk about, and how that intersects with outside technology companies.