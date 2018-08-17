Game and TV Companies are Working Together to Improve HDR Gaming

One of the more controversial aspects of modern gaming is HDR, a function of many TVs, games, and consoles. The problem is twofold, in that many consumers struggle to fully understand HDR, and many TVs are so different in how they approach HDR the visual results are, well, different. Over the past week, several big video game and TV companies got together for a presentation and discussion on what exactly they can do about that.

The presentation was delivered by a group known as the HDR Gaming Interest Group, and the following companies attended, per WCCFTech:

Activision Publishing, Inc.

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

HP Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Visual Products

SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.

Toshiba Visual Solutions Corporation

Ubisoft

Unity

Vicarious Visions

VIZIO, Inc.

WB Games

The whole slideshow presentation has been hosted on the group’s website, which includes breakdowns of why HDR gaming has issues, what the Guiding Principles of the group are, recommendations for best practices, and tons of granular, technological language and instructions. There’s a lot to it, seeing as the slide deck is 24 pages long and only gets more complex as it goes. Still, it’s a fascinating look into the kinds of things developers have to talk about, and how that intersects with outside technology companies.

[Sources: WCCFTech, HGIG]