Little Dragon Cafe Encourages You To Explore Its Adorable World

Little Dragon Café has a new trailer highlighting the joy of exploration you may get from this simulation/adventure game. Designed by Yasuhiro Wada, the creator of the original Harvest Moon, this game involves a brother and sister managing a cafe and raising an adorable dragon on their own.

Here’s the Little Dragons Cafe trailer that goes over its environment.

We’ve already started to get to know Little Dragons Cafe‘s characters, and now we get a better look at their homeland. In this trailer, we witness cute creatures playfully running through fields and reimagined animals (such as an interesting part chicken, part duck) waddling through purple grass. In addition to the wildlife, you’ll be gathering ingredients and resources. The in-game clock also adds to the simulation element of the game, although its unclear how it will affect gameplay (if at all).

All of this will be happening alongside your growing dragon. It follows you in the field and can help you uncover new areas by clearing paths, finding items, or flying you to new destinations.

Little Dragons Café is set to release on August 24, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America, and it will appear on September 21, 2018 in Europe. If adorable adventures are up your alley, you’ll want to watch us unbox the limited edition bundle which comes with your very own plush dragon. Stay tuned for our review of Little Dragons Café, posting August 23, 2018.