A New Evil Dead Game Is Coming, and Bruce Campbell Is Involved

Despite having a good run and being a generally well-received show, Starz cancelled Ash vs. Evil Dead in 2018. With that announcement came the subsequent decision by leading man Bruce Campbell, now sixty, to hang up the chainsaw and boomstick, retiring the Ashley Williams character. But as it turns out, that statement didn’t include any works in progress, as the man himself has confirmed a new Evil Dead video game is in the works, and he’s a part of it.

This news comes from an interview Campbell did with Bloody Disgusting. When being asked about the state of Ash’s retirement, he spoke of “previous obligations,” one of which is a brand new video game. Here’s a part of the quote from Campbell:

They are doing a video game. A whole immersive kind of dealio. I’ll be Ash for that, because I wouldn’t want someone else’s voice hamming it up.

It looks like there are still a few loose ends for Ash to tie up. While this game has probably been in the works since before the show was cancelled, it’s still good news for Evil Dead fans who were hoping for at least one last hurrah. It also sounds like, based on Campbell’s use of “immersive,” that this could be some sort of VR experience. I wonder what sort of platform that could appear on?

While no further details were announced, including where this game will end up, it’s worth nothing that the history of Evil Dead games certainly includes PlayStation. Look no further than Evil Dead-titled games Hail to the King, A Fistfull of Boomstick, and Regeneration.

[Source: Bloody Disgusting]