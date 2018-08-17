Shadow of the Tomb Raider Teams With Coca-Cola for The Making of a Tomb Raider

Square Enix has taken the Shadow of the Tomb Raider marketing campaign to another level with the announcement of a Coca-Cola partnership. But don’t expect to merely see Lara Croft’s face plastered across Coke cans at the grocery store. This team up between the two companies is spawning The Making of a Tomb Raider, a feature-length film slated to hit select theaters on September 12, 2018.

Certain theaters in the United States will show the film for one night only. A list of theaters and presale tickets are available to peruse on CokeTombRaider.com. According to The Making of a Tomb Raider’s trailer, the event explores Lara’s origins through gameplay, and the film itself showcases the real life challenges involved in achieving all of Lara’s various stunts. Additionally, attendees will be treated to an “exclusive first look at never-before-seen footage” from Shadow of the Tomb Raider and a code for an in-game item.

Check out The Making of a Tomb Raider trailer below:

For fans unable to attend the event who still want to get in on the Tomb Raider x Coca-Cola goodness, you’re in luck. Coca-Cola is launching limited edition Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero collectible bottles for Tomb Raider. The items are available for purchase on the company’s official website.

Details for the event from the official press release are as follows:

Square Enix and Coca-Cola are teaming up to celebrate the upcoming game release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. At this unique in-cinema event at select theaters, fans will be able to experience “The Making of a Tomb Raider.” This feature length film will follow renowned BASE jumper, climber and mountain biker Clair Marie as she attempts real-world Lara Croft challenges that show what it takes to become a Tomb Raider. The feature will also include a special narrative showcase highlighting the journey of Lara Croft as told through in-game cinematics from the trilogy. For the first time ever, fans can experience the story of Lara Croft’s origin on the big screen. Following this, fans will get to see never-before-seen footage from the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider game. With each ticket, fans will receive an In-Game Rewards Code Card for Shadow of the Tomb Raider game and an opportunity to purchase a limited edition Coca-Cola Tomb Raider collectable cup in US theaters. This is the Tomb Raider event you don’t want to miss. Get tickets now for this one day-only engagement.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider launches September 14, 2018 on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.