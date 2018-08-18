New Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Video Details Its Naval Features

Having detailed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s RPG mechanics and combat, Ubisoft has released a new video that focuses on the game’s naval features including ship customization, recruitment, and naval combat.

“Everywhere in the world, and at any point, you can use your ship and go in the water,” said lead programmer Pierre-Luc Vachon. Regardless of where players go and what they do, their ship will always remain on the map. Technical lead James Carnahan added that Odyssey seeks inspiration from the voyage of Odysseus, giving players the chance to explore the Aegean Sea.

Ubisoft has promised players a “huge, really big” map with seamless naval experience. “This time, it [the sea] is open everywhere around you,” Vachon continued.

As far as naval combat is concerned, players should expect “intense” encounters, according to game designer Charles Benoit. Boats will have “very high” acceleration and have been designed to allow fast maneuvering.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will come with a plethora of customization options to upgrade ships. Taking down bigger ships will, of course, come with big rewards so players will want to upgrade accordingly.

Make sure check out the full video to see some gameplay and the aforementioned features in action.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will release on October 5 this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.