Treyarch Details Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Changes in Light of Beta Feedback

Treyarch recently held a multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on all platforms, as a result of which the developer has gathered quite a lot of feedback warranting several major changes.

In a comprehensive post on Reddit, Treyarch outlined fixes to some of the most widely discussed aspects of multiplayer, and said that it’ll also be working beyond these changes to polish the final game.

Without further ado, here’s what the developer is working on:

Fog of War & Minimap Awareness The full reveal circle will be removed as default functionality, and the standard reveal area will be a cone that reflects the player’s field of view. This will continue to always be blocked by solid objects in the game, so it can never be used to “see through walls”.

We’re moving the full reveal circle to the Team Link perk. This way, players who want that power will need to spend a point in Create-a-Class to get it and compete with their choices for other powerful items. This also gives Team Link a much-needed boost, as it significantly underperformed in the Beta.

We’re adding an additional HUD indicator that lets you know when you’re visible to enemy players in the minimap so that you can react accordingly.

Red dots in the minimap that appear when firing your gun will fade faster so there’s more time to evade after engaging in a gunfight.

Those same red dots will no longer reveal teammates that are near the player firing their gun. Tac-Deploy & Spawning We’ve shortened the duration that a Tac-Deploy is active, lengthened its cooldown time, and limited the number of spawns per use to 10. This will help to fulfill the goal of providing short bursts of strategic positioning shifts.

We’re relaxing the radius around which players will spawn on a Tac-Deploy so that there is more room to spread out, and enemies attempting to disable it won’t suddenly get overwhelmed by a surge of defenders.

We’re adding a notification to the death cam (where camera breaks into third person when you die) that displays when a Tac-Deploy is active and whether there is danger nearby, and another notification that appears in the game HUD after you spawn on a Tac-Deploy. Body Armor & Gear Explosives should shred Armor – that was not working in the Beta, and we’re fixing that.

Damage is now reduced by armor rather than being completely deflected by it.

Some of the player feedback from the game when fighting against a player with Armor was “cranked to 11,” and made it feel a lot worse than it actually was, so we’re reducing it to feel less annoying.

We added extra +25 bonus score reward for every kill against players with Armor to help feed your Scorestreak meter.

We’re also experimenting with a number of ideas to better support its role while also making it less appealing to highly aggressive players (for example, impacting certain aspects of movement speed or protection coverage area). Free Cursor UI Navigation While it was always our intention to support both d-pad and free cursor navigation in our menus, the discussion around this topic quickly reinforced our resolve to move this along! When the game launches, you’ll be able to navigate with d-pad through every menu if you want to. But you’ll also be able to move the free cursor quickly across the screen if you like navigating that way. It will be the best of both worlds to accommodate players who like both systems. Loadouts in Killcams This has been a frequently-requested feature, and we assure you… we feel the same way! We weren’t able to get the loadout information of the player who killed you into the Killcam for the Beta, but it will definitely be in the game for launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 this year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’ll also make an appearance at gamescom 2018 next week.

[Source: Reddit]