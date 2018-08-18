A Fortnite Glitch Caused Epic to Disable the Rifts (Update)

Update:

Rifts are back online.

Original story:

The giant rift in the Fortnite sky may be closing, but a recently found bug doesn’t seem related to that. Epic has temporarily disabled use of the rifts as a result, making it impossible to utilize them. While it doesn’t necessarily impact the game itself, it does take away one of Season 5’s defining features.

The exact nature of the Fortntie rift bug hasn’t been made clear, but it’s an issue directly addressed by Epic.

Due to a bug with the Rifts, we're temporarily disabling them in all game modes until we have a fix. We'll update you once this is resolved. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2018

It’s currently unknown when the rifts will return to Fortnite, and as of this point, they are still disabled. Unfortunately, the rifts are also integral to one of Season 5’s weekly challenges. Don’t worry, as you have all season to complete them. Hopefully, they return soon, and before they’re set to be removed for good.

Fortnite has seen quite a few glitches recently. Epic was forced to remove physics on certain back bling due to a glitch caused by a specific costume combination. In more positive Fortnite news, however, patch 5.21 came out a couple days ago, bringing a new mode and, yes, some bug fixes.

What do you think about this Fortnite rift glitch? Are you disappointed at their (temporary) removal? Or does it not bother you one way or another? Let us know!

[Source: Gamespot]