Upcoming No Man’s Sky NEXT Patch Fixes Lobby Display Issue on the PS4

Hello Games is rolling out yet another patch for No Man’s Sky NEXT in order to address some critical issues. Among other bugs, update 1.57 will fix the issue that caused the lobby to not display all available games on the PlayStation 4.

The patch is only live on PC at the moment but will be available on consoles soon. In the meantime, you can check out the full patch notes below:

Fixed an issue that prevented planets from being added to the Discovery timeline when exiting certain ship models

Fixed an issue that prevented players from using the Pulse Engine to escape between waves of Sentinel space fighters

Fixed an issue that could cause base NPC workers to become unresponsive after moving / deleting your base

Substantially increased the length of time fuel lasts in the hydroponic trays

Prevented an occasional crash on Xbox One X in scenes with a high node count

Fixed a crash related to creatures

Fixed a crash related to terrain generation

Fix for an issue with PC shader compilation when the game is first booted which would occasionally result in a crash

Various performance improvements

Various improvements to load times (approximately 5-10% improvement to warp times, 30% improvement to initial game load)

Fixed an issue that incorrectly limited the number of storage containers that could be built on the freighter

Fixed an issue that could prevent construction in the freighter base

Fixed an issue that could cause the ‘Nearby buildings’ scan on the signal booster to fail

Fixed an issue that prevented exploration-focussed frigates from charging their scanners

Fixed an issue that prevented damaged frigates from being completely repaired

Fixed an issue that could cause the lobby not to display all available games on PS4

Marked icons are now automatically cleared on arrival at the marked target

Fixed a number of cases where the HUD would prompt to mark icons that did not need marking

Improved target locking for ship PvP

Improved the appearance of HUD markers on player ships

Fixed a number of visual issues around using the Analyser Visor in very specific circumstances

Improved the mapping of the Steam Controller

Removed an obsolete building product from the blueprint analyser

Combat music now triggers when fighting biological horrors

Slightly increased the damage dealt by biological horrors

Fixed an issue that could cause expedition rewards to artificially increase after save/loading

Fixed an issue where the Personal Forcefield could be deployed on 0% charge

Fixed an issue where the Mining Beam and other weapon effects displayed the wrong colour in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the screen on the Multi-Tool would display the wrong ammo count for the Blaze Javelin

Fixed an issue where the Multi-Tool was invisible in Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where the Personal Forcefield would remain in-world forever when cycling Alt Weapon modes

Fixed an issue where meleeing while sprinting could cause an animation glitch

Improved the appearance of clouds in 4K/1440p modes

Visual improvements made to some exotic biomes

Visual improvements made to the space station technology merchants

Increased the visibility of underground toxic hazards

Visual improvements to buried technology modules

[Source: Hello Games]