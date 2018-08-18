Ready at Dawn Says The Order: 1886 Was Made With Sequels in Mind

Coming out less than two years after the PlayStation 4’s launch, The Order: 1886 is one of the system’s earliest titles, and one of its most controversial. Before it even released, the alternate history title was criticized for what some deemed too short of a length for its $60 price tag. Despite this, Sony still had big plans for The Order: 1886, one of the first new IPs in the PS4 era. Unfortunately, it suffered from mixed reviews (despite ours being overall positive) and somewhat lackluster sales.

The Order: 1886 was developed early on with other installments in mind. It even ended the game on a cliffhanger, and further teased future entries in the would-be franchise. However, we may not ever end up with a proper sequel to The Order, as Ready at Dawn has already worked on other, unrelated projects. But in a recent interview with Polygon, Ru Weerasuriya, who was creative director for The Order: 1886, seemed to have a ‘never say never’ outlook.

“There is a lot of [story] that was already written, because we felt, again, writing a game and just kind of isolating it to just the story that it would’ve been was not enough for us,” Weerasuriya told Polygon. He said that the overall brand of was built with “a lot of work behind it”. The team developed quite a bit of backstory prior to the game’s release.

Ready at Dawn has already said it is working on a “third-person action” title, similar to The Order: 1886, which Weerasuriya said is in the developers “DNA”. That game, however, is referred to as an “original IP“, and since Sony owns the rights to The Order: 1886, there are more than a few hurdles in the way.

Weerasuriya also touched on what he felt worked with The Order: 1886, and what wasn’t quite as successful. He noted that it was one of the first titles that was truly “next-gen” but didn’t go into specifics of what that means. He said revealed the team at Ready at Dawn tried to find a “medium” between gameplay-heavy games and those that were more cinematic in nature.

Reflecting on criticisms that The Order: 1886 may have focused too much on production value, Weerasuriya said he doesn’t “necessarily agree.”

One of the most controversial aspects of The Order: 1886, the game’s length, was also discussed. Weerasuriya noted that while he doesn’t exactly find fault in those criticisms, he believes that “expectations” are a big factor when purchasing a game.

Weerasuriya said that the game did see “steady” sales, likely due to discounts, and acknowledged that many are asking for a sequel. Whether Sony is hearing these pleas, is unknown. So while the future of The Order: 1886 is uncertain, Ready at Dawn seems ready for another crack at its most ambitious project.

[Source: Polygon]