Next Sniper Ghost Warrior Game Announced, Will Take the Series in a New Direction

CI Games has announced the next installment of its tactical shooter series, Sniper Ghost Warrior. Aptly titled Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, the game will move away from its predecessor’s open-world setting, and will instead introduce a new contracts system, which will task players with accomplishing a clearly-defined objective in return for fixed monetary rewards.

Contracts will be set in the Siberian wilderness, with “tailor-made” missions that will also offer secondary objectives for bonus rewards. The game will feature both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Over on its website, CI Games admitted that Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was “too ambitious,” which resulted in several missteps. The developer further wrote:

Contracts distills the core sniping gameplay that series fans have come to love, offering dense, more focused maps that reward tactical thinking. With a wealth of optional objectives to complete, the combination of open-ended missions and emergent gameplay ensure these scenarios are wildly replayable. Couple this with the intense environmental obstacles presented by the harsh, modern-day Siberian wilderness, as well as hundreds of ways to take down a wide range of targets, and Contracts offers sniping gameplay at its absolute best.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts will launch in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

[Source: CI Games]