Until Dawn Developer Trademarks ‘Shattered State’ as gamescom Teases ‘Huge’ Surprises

August 21 marks the tenth anniversary of gamescom, and it seems that the event organizer has quite a few surprises in store to celebrate the occasion.

A press release teases “special” and “huge” surprises at the opening ceremony, including:

A global premiere from Ubisoft

A global premiere from THQ Nordic for an unannounced title from one of the publisher’s “established” brands

First trailer for Dontnod Entertainment’s Life Is Strange 2

New announcement from Koch Media and Deep Silver

A brand new game developed by a European studio and published by Bandai Namco

Interestingly, ResetEra user yoonshik has spotted a brand new trademark application for “Shattered State” filed by Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games. The application doesn’t mention any other company but we do wonder if Shattered State is the game Bandai Namco is teasing. It’s quite possible that Supermassive owns the IP and has a publishing agreement in place with Bandai Namco. However, this is all speculation on our part so take it with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.

Meanwhile, THQ Nordic seems to be a roll. The publisher recently acquired the Timesplitters IP but the aforementioned tease hints at a different franchise.

Don’t forget to tune in on Tuesday, August 21. The ceremony kicks off at 11 am local time (5 am ET, 4 am CT, 2 am PT).

[Source: EUIPO via ResetEra]