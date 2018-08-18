Vehicular MOBA Switchblade Enters Early Access Soon, PS Plus VIP and Founder’s Packs Detailed

Lucid Games has announced that its arena-based 5v5 vehicle action MOBA, Switchblade, will leave beta and enter early access on Tuesday, August 28.

PlayStation 4 owners will be able to purchase a PlayStation Plus VIP pack in addition to the Founder’s Pack, the contents of which are as follows:

Founder’s Pack 16 Vehicles (plus All Future Vehicles)

16 Exclusive Founders Vehicle Skins

3 Day Battle Points (soft Currency) Boost

500 Bit Cash (hard Currency) PlayStation Plus Exclusive VIP Pack Exclusive Fortress VIP skin

Exclusive Mob Buddy VIP skin

Exclusive Flaming Blade VIP skin

Exclusive Sniper Prince VIP skin

Exclusive Healing Hippo VIP skin

Exclusive Sidewinder VIP skin

Over on its website, Lucid Games outlined what’s coming to early access. Players will have 16 vehicles at their disposal across the following modes:

Tutorial: You can learn about the basics of Switchblade and the Game Rules.

You can learn about the basics of Switchblade and the Game Rules. Quick Play: A quick and easy way to jump into the fight, this mode automatically matches opponents of a similar skill level to you.

A quick and easy way to jump into the fight, this mode automatically matches opponents of a similar skill level to you. Co-OP vs. AI: Practice with other human players against a team of AI Bots.

Practice with other human players against a team of AI Bots. Broadcaster: Select a match and join as a spectator.

Select a match and join as a spectator. Competitive Ranked: Play a competitive game and increase your Season Rank. Show off your skill in this game mode.

New features include daily login rewards, new challenges and rewards, and vehicle mastery level system.

Switchblade is available on the PS4 and PC.

[Source: Switchblade]