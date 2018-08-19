Overwatch Free Weekend Kicks Off on August 23, Details Inside

Free weekends are somewhat of an Overwatch tradition now but this upcoming trial kicks off during gamescom 2018, where Blizzard is expected to announce new content.

Starting Thursday, August 23, those who have yet to play Overwatch will be able to get their hands on the game’s full roster of 28 heroes, including the recently released Wrecking Ball. A total of 18 maps will be available across various modes including Quick Play, Arcade, and Custom Games. Competitive mode, as usual, is off limits.

Overwatch‘s summer event is currently underway so you’ll be able to unlock seasonal items via loot boxes that are earned each time you level up. You can customize your characters and retain your profile, progress, and loot should you decide to purchase the game (heroes never really die, after all).

The free trial will be available at 8 pm CET in Europe, 11 am PDT in the Americas (1 pm CT/2 pm EST), and 3 am JST (August 24) in Asia. It’ll end on August 27.

Don’t forget that you’ll need PlayStation Plus membership to play. Although Overwatch is available on all platforms, it doesn’t support cross-play.

For more on the game, check out our review (spoiler: we love it).

[Source: Blizzard]