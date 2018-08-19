Resident Evil 2’s European Collector’s Edition Includes a Box of R.P.D. Keys

Following the confirmation of Resident Evil 2 Remake‘s Collector’s Editions for North America and Japan, Capcom has unveiled the contents of the game’s European Collector’s Edition. Although it doesn’t include a fancy typewriter and is similar to the North American version, this edition comes with two special goodies not included in the other two: a “Made in Heaven” pin badge, and a set of Raccoon City Police Department keys in a nice little box.

The item is listed for a price of £229.99 over on GAME‘s website, with preorders now open. Here’s a full list of what’s included in the box:

Steelbook Edition (Includes Resident Evil 2 full game)

12” Leon Kennedy Figurine

Limited Edition R.P.D. Keys

Collector’s Item Box

Artbook & Soundtrack CD

‘Made in Heaven’ Pin Badge

Poster

Deluxe DLC Pack Card:

‘Original Version’ Soundtrack

Leon Kennedy Costumes: Arklay Sheriff and Noir

Claire Redfield Costumes: Military, Noir and Elza Walker

Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Albert Model

You can preview the items below (click or open in new window to enlarge):

Despite the steep price tag, the Collector’s Edition seems to be in high demand. GAME has limited sale to one box per customer, and has warned importers that the item is too heavy for international shipping.

If you’re based in Europe but not in the UK, make sure to check price and availability at your local participating retailer.

Resident Evil 2 Remake will release on January 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.