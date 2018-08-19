Super Seducer Developer Says ‘Me Too’ Movement Contributed to Controversy Surrounding the Game

In December last year, developer Fair Play Labs teamed up with dating coach Richard La Ruina to create a live-action dating sim, Super Seducer, for the PlayStation 4 and PC. The game was meant to launch earlier this year but Sony blocked its PS4 release without providing a reason.

When we spoke to La Ruina back in February, he defended Super Seducer amid criticisms, stating that it’s designed for males who “want to do better” with women and that the game features “strong” women. “I get severely dealt with when I’m behaving incorrectly [in the game],” he told us. However, that didn’t stop Super Seducer from attracting controversy, which La Ruina partly attributes to the “Me Too” movement.

In a recent interview with Games Industry, he blamed a shift in the general public’s attitude for making the game controversial. When asked what he thinks contributed to this change in perception, he said:

It’s definitely the Me Too movement, and it’s definitely the mistakes of some seduction gurus or pick-up artists that have done bad things. Like anything, there’s a spectrum. There’s reason for it. But to throw everyone under the bus because of a few bad apples, or to say that because there were some famous guys or powerful guys who took advantage and did some terrible things, that this can translate into a really nice guy approaching someone he likes in a coffee shop in a respectable way, it’s a bit of a jump.

Super Seducer 2 is in development for PC. La Ruina refused to say why Sony blocked the first game but did say that if the upcoming title gets a positive response, he may “go back to some other outlets.”

[Source: Games Industry]