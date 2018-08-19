Anna Williams and Lei Wulong Will Soon Make Their Way to Tekken 7

Bandai Namco announced at Tokyo Tenne Masters that Tekken 7‘s Anna Williams and Lei Wulong will be playable on September 6 for 500 yen each ($4.99). As revealed at EVO earlier this month, the game will be getting its Season Pass 2 on the same day, which will cost 2,800 yen ($25.99).

Tekken 7 is also set to receive some balance adjustments and new features on September 6.

Other than Anna and Lei, The Walking Dead‘s Negan and three other unannounced characters will join Tekken 7‘s roster as part of Season Pass 2. A release date for Negan has yet to be announced.

An official overview of the aforementioned characters is as follows:

Negan, beloved by fans of The Walking Dead for his charismatic yet sinister demeanor, is ready to destroy all challengers, regardless of their stature in the Tekken universe. As the personal bodyguard of Kazuya Mishima, Anna Williams is a beautiful and intelligent officer with deadly fighting skills, and serves to drive her sister Nina crazy! Lei Wulong makes his long awaited return to Tekken, sporting new digs and his deadly Tiger, Crane, Leopard, Snake, and Dragon styles!

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the remaining characters. In the meanwhile, check out two new trailers for Anna and Lei below.





[Source: EventHubs]