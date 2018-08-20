PSLS  •  esports  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

2018 Call of Duty World League Championship Final Standings, All Teams and Earnings

August 20, 2018Written by Chandler Wood

The 2018 Call of Duty World League Championships have come to a close following an exciting weekend of top-tier esports play. Evil Geniuses took home the top spot after a surprising upset early on in the competition, knocking fan-favorite (and last year’s champions) OpTic Gaming out of the running. $1.5 million in prize money was available across all placements, so all 32 teams that competed got a piece of the pie, even if some of those pieces were much bigger than the others.

Are you curious where your favorite team ended up? You can get a look at the full standings and how much their prize was in the chart below, courtesy Dexerto.

PlaceTeamRosterCash Prize
1Evil GeniusesAches, Apathy, Assault, SiLLY$600,000
2Team KaliberAccuracy, Kenny, Enable, Fero$200,000
3FaZe ClanReplays, ZooMaa, Attach, Priestahh$100,000
4eUnitedFelo, Arcitys, Prestinni, Clayster$80,000
5/6Team EnvyHuke, Classic, Chino, Decemate$55,000
5/6LuminosityJKap, John, FormaL, Slacked$55,000
7/8ElevateSpaceLy, MajorManiak, Maux, Proto$35,000
7/8Red ReserveRated, Skrapz, Zer0, Joee$35,000
9/12Team VitalityTommey, Chain, Maple, Denza$25,000
9/12UNILADZed, Wuskin, Seany, Alexx$25,000
9/12Lightning PandasGoonjar, Royalty, Xotic, Theory$25,000
9/12Ghost GamingLacefield, GodRx, Pandur, Parasite$25,000
13/16compLexityCensor, Dash, Ricky, Blazt$15,000
13/16Lethal GamingTeddyRecks, Ramby, Super, Zaptius$15,000
13/16Team SweenPeatie, Moose, Qwiker, Weeman$15,000
13/16Rise NationLoony, TJHaLy, Gunless, SlasheR$15,000
17/24Heretics KFCJurNii, Lucky, MethodZ, Sukry$12,500
17/24Brash eSportsBenji, DREAL, Nevo, Dylan$12,500
17/24MindfreakBuZZO, Shockz, Fighta, Denz$12,500
17/24SplyceBance, Jurd, MadCat, Joshh$12,500
17/24Enigma6 GroupGeneral, Sender, Diabolic, aBeZy$12,500
17/24Mentality EsportsDemise, Hate, Tisch, GRVTY$12,500
17/24Echo FoxFaccento, Saints, Aqua, Temp$12,500
17/24OpTic GamingScump, Crimsix, Octane, Methodz$12,500
25/32Epsilon eSportsDqvee, Vortex, Hawqeh, Reedy$10,000
25/23Tainted MindsNimble, Damage, Swifty, Swiftaz0r$10,000
25/32ZoneBidz, Cammy, Defrag, endurAAA$10,000
25/32EZG eSportsParzelion, Atura, Apox, RobbieB3319$10,000
25/32Morituri eSportsNova, Mayhem, Phantomz, Spoof$10,000
25/32Team PrismaticMalls, TonyJs, Wailers, Zayrox$10,000
25/32HavoK eSportsFA5TBALLA, Beehzy, Remy, MRuiz$10,000
25/32SupremacyEazy, Natshay, Breszy, ATLAS$10,000

 

This year’s Call of Duty World League Championships took place from August 15-19, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. This ends the Call of Duty: WWII season of play, with Black Ops 4 starting up in December. Professional Call of Duty players are excited for the speed that Treyarch’s particular brand of Black Ops will bring back to competitive play, saying that it will be more exiting for fans to watch in the coming 2019 Call of Duty World League season.

