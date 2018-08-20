2018 Call of Duty World League Championship Final Standings, All Teams and Earnings
The 2018 Call of Duty World League Championships have come to a close following an exciting weekend of top-tier esports play. Evil Geniuses took home the top spot after a surprising upset early on in the competition, knocking fan-favorite (and last year’s champions) OpTic Gaming out of the running. $1.5 million in prize money was available across all placements, so all 32 teams that competed got a piece of the pie, even if some of those pieces were much bigger than the others.
Are you curious where your favorite team ended up? You can get a look at the full standings and how much their prize was in the chart below, courtesy Dexerto.
|Place
|Team
|Roster
|Cash Prize
|1
|Evil Geniuses
|Aches, Apathy, Assault, SiLLY
|$600,000
|2
|Team Kaliber
|Accuracy, Kenny, Enable, Fero
|$200,000
|3
|FaZe Clan
|Replays, ZooMaa, Attach, Priestahh
|$100,000
|4
|eUnited
|Felo, Arcitys, Prestinni, Clayster
|$80,000
|5/6
|Team Envy
|Huke, Classic, Chino, Decemate
|$55,000
|5/6
|Luminosity
|JKap, John, FormaL, Slacked
|$55,000
|7/8
|Elevate
|SpaceLy, MajorManiak, Maux, Proto
|$35,000
|7/8
|Red Reserve
|Rated, Skrapz, Zer0, Joee
|$35,000
|9/12
|Team Vitality
|Tommey, Chain, Maple, Denza
|$25,000
|9/12
|UNILAD
|Zed, Wuskin, Seany, Alexx
|$25,000
|9/12
|Lightning Pandas
|Goonjar, Royalty, Xotic, Theory
|$25,000
|9/12
|Ghost Gaming
|Lacefield, GodRx, Pandur, Parasite
|$25,000
|13/16
|compLexity
|Censor, Dash, Ricky, Blazt
|$15,000
|13/16
|Lethal Gaming
|TeddyRecks, Ramby, Super, Zaptius
|$15,000
|13/16
|Team Sween
|Peatie, Moose, Qwiker, Weeman
|$15,000
|13/16
|Rise Nation
|Loony, TJHaLy, Gunless, SlasheR
|$15,000
|17/24
|Heretics KFC
|JurNii, Lucky, MethodZ, Sukry
|$12,500
|17/24
|Brash eSports
|Benji, DREAL, Nevo, Dylan
|$12,500
|17/24
|Mindfreak
|BuZZO, Shockz, Fighta, Denz
|$12,500
|17/24
|Splyce
|Bance, Jurd, MadCat, Joshh
|$12,500
|17/24
|Enigma6 Group
|General, Sender, Diabolic, aBeZy
|$12,500
|17/24
|Mentality Esports
|Demise, Hate, Tisch, GRVTY
|$12,500
|17/24
|Echo Fox
|Faccento, Saints, Aqua, Temp
|$12,500
|17/24
|OpTic Gaming
|Scump, Crimsix, Octane, Methodz
|$12,500
|25/32
|Epsilon eSports
|Dqvee, Vortex, Hawqeh, Reedy
|$10,000
|25/23
|Tainted Minds
|Nimble, Damage, Swifty, Swiftaz0r
|$10,000
|25/32
|Zone
|Bidz, Cammy, Defrag, endurAAA
|$10,000
|25/32
|EZG eSports
|Parzelion, Atura, Apox, RobbieB3319
|$10,000
|25/32
|Morituri eSports
|Nova, Mayhem, Phantomz, Spoof
|$10,000
|25/32
|Team Prismatic
|Malls, TonyJs, Wailers, Zayrox
|$10,000
|25/32
|HavoK eSports
|FA5TBALLA, Beehzy, Remy, MRuiz
|$10,000
|25/32
|Supremacy
|Eazy, Natshay, Breszy, ATLAS
|$10,000
This year’s Call of Duty World League Championships took place from August 15-19, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. This ends the Call of Duty: WWII season of play, with Black Ops 4 starting up in December. Professional Call of Duty players are excited for the speed that Treyarch’s particular brand of Black Ops will bring back to competitive play, saying that it will be more exiting for fans to watch in the coming 2019 Call of Duty World League season.