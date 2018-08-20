2018 Call of Duty World League Championship Final Standings, All Teams and Earnings

The 2018 Call of Duty World League Championships have come to a close following an exciting weekend of top-tier esports play. Evil Geniuses took home the top spot after a surprising upset early on in the competition, knocking fan-favorite (and last year’s champions) OpTic Gaming out of the running. $1.5 million in prize money was available across all placements, so all 32 teams that competed got a piece of the pie, even if some of those pieces were much bigger than the others.

Are you curious where your favorite team ended up? You can get a look at the full standings and how much their prize was in the chart below, courtesy Dexerto.

Place Team Roster Cash Prize 1 Evil Geniuses Aches, Apathy, Assault, SiLLY $600,000 2 Team Kaliber Accuracy, Kenny, Enable, Fero $200,000 3 FaZe Clan Replays, ZooMaa, Attach, Priestahh $100,000 4 eUnited Felo, Arcitys, Prestinni, Clayster $80,000 5/6 Team Envy Huke, Classic, Chino, Decemate $55,000 5/6 Luminosity JKap, John, FormaL, Slacked $55,000 7/8 Elevate SpaceLy, MajorManiak, Maux, Proto $35,000 7/8 Red Reserve Rated, Skrapz, Zer0, Joee $35,000 9/12 Team Vitality Tommey, Chain, Maple, Denza $25,000 9/12 UNILAD Zed, Wuskin, Seany, Alexx $25,000 9/12 Lightning Pandas Goonjar, Royalty, Xotic, Theory $25,000 9/12 Ghost Gaming Lacefield, GodRx, Pandur, Parasite $25,000 13/16 compLexity Censor, Dash, Ricky, Blazt $15,000 13/16 Lethal Gaming TeddyRecks, Ramby, Super, Zaptius $15,000 13/16 Team Sween Peatie, Moose, Qwiker, Weeman $15,000 13/16 Rise Nation Loony, TJHaLy, Gunless, SlasheR $15,000 17/24 Heretics KFC JurNii, Lucky, MethodZ, Sukry $12,500 17/24 Brash eSports Benji, DREAL, Nevo, Dylan $12,500 17/24 Mindfreak BuZZO, Shockz, Fighta, Denz $12,500 17/24 Splyce Bance, Jurd, MadCat, Joshh $12,500 17/24 Enigma6 Group General, Sender, Diabolic, aBeZy $12,500 17/24 Mentality Esports Demise, Hate, Tisch, GRVTY $12,500 17/24 Echo Fox Faccento, Saints, Aqua, Temp $12,500 17/24 OpTic Gaming Scump, Crimsix, Octane, Methodz $12,500 25/32 Epsilon eSports Dqvee, Vortex, Hawqeh, Reedy $10,000 25/23 Tainted Minds Nimble, Damage, Swifty, Swiftaz0r $10,000 25/32 Zone Bidz, Cammy, Defrag, endurAAA $10,000 25/32 EZG eSports Parzelion, Atura, Apox, RobbieB3319 $10,000 25/32 Morituri eSports Nova, Mayhem, Phantomz, Spoof $10,000 25/32 Team Prismatic Malls, TonyJs, Wailers, Zayrox $10,000 25/32 HavoK eSports FA5TBALLA, Beehzy, Remy, MRuiz $10,000 25/32 Supremacy Eazy, Natshay, Breszy, ATLAS $10,000

This year’s Call of Duty World League Championships took place from August 15-19, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena. This ends the Call of Duty: WWII season of play, with Black Ops 4 starting up in December. Professional Call of Duty players are excited for the speed that Treyarch’s particular brand of Black Ops will bring back to competitive play, saying that it will be more exiting for fans to watch in the coming 2019 Call of Duty World League season.