Amazon Takes Away Prime Preorder Discount, Ad-Free Twitch Prime

Some big changes are coming to gamers with Amazon Prime subscriptions. Starting September 14, 2018, Twitch Prime will no longer offer an ad-free experience. In addition, Amazon Prime members will lose their 20% game preorder discount after August 28, 2018.

This change will take effect on September 14, 2018 for new Twitch Prime members. However, people already subscribing get a reprieve. If you have a monthly subscription, you can enjoy ad-free viewing until October 15, 2018. If you went with an annual subscription, you will lose ad-free viewing when you renew. While ads will be integrated back into the streaming experience, people will still get Twitch Prime’s free games and in-game loot.

Twitch claims the change was made to give streamers another revenue option, so they can make money via advertisements. If people really want an ad-free Twitch experience, they will need to upgrade to the $8.99 per month Twitch Turbo.

Unfortunately, no explanation was offered for Amazon’s removal of its 20% preorder discount. In place of a discount, select game preorders will include an offer that gives a person $10 in credit. The credit can take up to thirty-five days to be emailed and will expire sixty days after someone applies it to their account.

Amazon’s announcement comes after two similar reward programs ended. Best Buy Gamer’s Club Unlocked closed back in May 2018. Amazon Prime in the UK ended cut back on its deals in July 2018.

Are you sad to see Amazon Prime’s game discount go away? Will you miss ad-free Twitch Prime? Let us know!

[Source: Twitch, Polygon]