Battlefield V’s Open Beta Begins in September 2018

Ahead of gamescom 2018, DICE has announced plans to launch Battlefield V’s open beta in September 2018. Players who preorder or participate in Origin Access or EA Access can dive into the experience early on September 4, 2018. Everyone else will obtain access to the open beta on September 6, 2018.

The Battlefield V open beta will feature the recently revealed Rotterdam map on the 64-player Conquest mode, which takes the battle to the streets of Holland in the Netherlands. Additionally, players can try their hand at the Arctic Fjord map, set in Narvik, Norway, in the Conquest and Grand Operations modes. Tides of War will be present too, with a five-part chapter for people to complete in exchange for an in-game dog tag that carries over to the full game.

With Conquest, players will be tasked with fighting to control various locations on a single map. Grand Operations are a new addition to the series and take players on an intense journey through narratives that are heavily inspired by historical events.

In a posting on the Battlefield V website, DICE went over what people expect from the open beta’s Grand Operations content:

Two “days” of Grand Operations are also available to players in the Open Beta. In this modular narrative experience inspired by historical events, each day is represented by a round of play, and player actions have a direct impact on the next round. Up to 64 players can deploy in the Airborne and Breakthrough modes on the Arctic Fjord map.

Battlefield V will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on October 19, 2018.

