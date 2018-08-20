Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Isn’t Coming to the Vita

Following the release of throwback title Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, there is some unfortunate news concerning Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The PlayStation Vita version of the game has officially been canceled, director Koji Igarashi announced. If that wasn’t bad enough, the release window for the other versions of the game has been delayed. It will now release on the PlayStation 4 in 2019.

Igarashi was blunt, but apologetic, when he announced the Vita version’s cancellation in a Kickstarter update.

This decision is largely due to Sony’s plans to discontinue the Vita console, ending production of physical copies and stopping certain online store support features.

While this may be a blow to fans of the handheld, those who backed the PlayStation Vita version of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night have a couple of options. They can change their order to a different system or request a refund.

The message was paired with a video detailing the update, which you can watch below:

In regards to the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night delay, Igarashi said the team will need to “raise the quality level.”

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be released in 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you upset about the Vita version’s cancellation? What about the PS4 version’s delay? Let us know!