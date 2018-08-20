New Cyberpunk 2077 Details Arriving During gamescom 2018

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be on gamescom 2018’s show floor, yet we know it’ll be present at the event in some capacity. To what extent is currently unknown. However, the CD Projekt Red has revealed plans to announce new details on August 21, 2018.

A post on Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter account teased a “gamescom version 2.18” update.

New system update available: gamescom version 2.18 > System update available

> Update: Y/N

> Updating, please wait…

> System update successful! Welcome to gamescom v. 2.18! Next update scheduled for Tuesday, August 21st.#Cyberpunk2077 #Gamescom2018 pic.twitter.com/CLAfwYu24T — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 20, 2018

What the Cyberpunk 2077 update will reveal is anyone’s guess. Perhaps CD Projekt RED intends to unload a bevy of new information? Maybe another CGI trailer, akin to the one unveiled during E3 2018, is on the cards. Of course, many hope the public will get a look at the behind-closed-doors demo from E3 2018. Gamescom certainly seems like an opportune time to release the much coveted footage. However, the studio’s reluctance to show off pre-alpha footage suggests this won’t be the case.

Since stealing the show at E3 2018, Cyberpunk 2077 has remained at the forefront of people’s minds. This is due, in part, to CD Projekt Red continuously offering new information during interviews. For instance, details on quest design, choices and their consequences, and the player character’s abilities have all come to light. With so much more to learn, there’s no telling what the gamescom 2018 update will bring.

[Source: Twitter]