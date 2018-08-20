Get Ready for Berry Blue, Sunset Orange, and Other New DualShock 4 Controllers

Sony has announced four new, vibrant color schemes for the DualShock 4, all of which will hit store shelves in North America in September 2018. As is now common practice, each scheme has a name that’s similarly as stylish as the color itself.

Berry Blue is a two-tone controller with a sky blue finish paired with purplish buttons. Sunset Orange offers another two-tone look. Its bright orange and navy blue clashing of colors mesh well together. Blue Camo constitutes another new addition to the DualShock 4 family of controllers. An array of blues, grays, and whites helps it stand out from similar DualShock 4s of the past, such as Green Camo and Urban Camo. Finally, Copper joins the mix, separating itself from the new lineup by sticking to a solid color.

Take a look at each of the new DualShock 4 controllers in our gallery.

Retailers in the U.S. and Canada will have the new colors in stock on an unspecified date in September. For consumers in the U.S., the Copper DualShock 4 goes on sale at GameStop first. Copper arrives on store shelves for other select retailers at a later date. Sony has yet to specify which retailers will be included. For those interested in adding to their collection of controllers, each one costs $64.99Need a and $74.99 CAD.

This announcement comes days ahead of the 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 Pro system launch. The dark translucent blue DualShock 4 that’s included with the system can be purchased by itself for $64.99.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]