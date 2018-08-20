Hollow Knight Making PS4 Debut with Special Physical Edition in 2019

Hollow Knight, the critically-acclaimed metroidvania from Team Cherry, will make its PlayStation 4 debut in spring 2019. To mark the occasion, publisher Skybound Games will release a physical edition.

Hollow Knight originally released in 2017 on PC, where it garnered a positive reception. This year saw the indie title make its way to the Nintendo Switch, where it has seen even more success. Its release on PS4 brings another highly-regarded indie game to the platform.

First starting life as a Kickstarter campaign back in 2014, Hollow Knight was fully funded after only a month. The game has continually been updated following its release with free download packs. The Nintendo Switch version included all the expansions, so the case will likely be the same, here.

For those who are unaware of what exactly Hollow Knight is, it’s a 2D side-scrolling metroidvania where you control an insect-like hero. Exploring the underground kingdom of Hallownest, you will have to battle enemies of all sorts, like corrupted bugs. In true metroidvania fashion, you will acquire more abilities and equipment, allowing you to explore more of the world and defeat stronger enemies.

The news was first reported by Variety, who got exclusive statements from Team Cherry. “Skybound immediately impressed us with their experience and focus on quality,” the statement said. “And we can’t wait for them to deliver the definitive version of Hollow Knight into players’ hands.”

The Hollow Knight physical edition is coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2019.

[Source: Variety]