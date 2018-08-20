Catch Blizzard’s Next Overwatch Animated Short During gamescom 2018

Blizzard is known for two things—making incredible video games that stick with you and creating breathtaking animated sequences. While my heart yearns for a full-length animated movie based on World of Warcraft, Diablo, or StarCraft, sadly that hasn’t happened yet. (They made this instead). However, Blizzard does keep on making fabulous Overwatch animated shorts, and another Overwatch one will be released during gamescom 2018.

Blizzard Entertainment shared the news via Twitter today. Get ready to see something special on August 22, 2018!

Grab some popcorn. An all-new animated short premieres this Wednesday, https://t.co/W5L9OnFPkP pic.twitter.com/JXfRUmocWR — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 20, 2018

You can watch this Overwatch animated short at 3 am PT/6 am ET/11am BST. We don’t know which character will be the star of the video, though the preview clip does show segments from past animated videos starring Bastion, Soldier: 76, Hanzo, and Genji.

If you’re wondering why an animated short is important, you should know that they are a great way for the community to get to know Overwatch‘s characters. When Blizzard releases an animated short, they usually last around eight minutes and give us a better idea of what what to expect from the game’s universe and characters. We were promised new Overwatch content at gamescom 2018, so we have high hopes for this video.

[Source: Twitter]