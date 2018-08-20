Release Date for FromSoftware’s RPG Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Finally Announced

Activision has officially confirmed the launch date for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the latest title that’s being developed at FromSoftware. The game was hailed as a third-person action-adventure that’s crammed with RPG elements. The game is set to hit stores globally on March 22, 2019. Gamescom 2018 in Cologne, Germany is going to feature first ever public gameplay, so keep your eyes peeled, folks. We recently had the opportunity to learn more about the gameplay, and we’ve discovered what players will be up against.

In addition, the devs have confiremd Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Collector’s Edition. This particular version is going to contain plenty of collectible items, as well as the following:

Full Game

7” Shinobi Statue

SteelBook

Collectible Artbook

Map

Digital preorders for the game are also starting today.

Activision also unveiled more gameplay details regarding Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Word is that “the prosthetic tools belonging to the ‘one-armed wolf’ protagonist can be reconstructed to unlock new actions such as powerful charge attacks. These attacks allow the player to broaden their approach to defeat their foes.”

Here’s what was promised to be showcased:

Sword Combat: The core combat in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is measured by an intense clash of steel. Players will take command of special Sword Arts to supplement their regular attacks, and tear down enemy defenses before sealing the final blow.

Shinobi Prosthetic: Players can equip and switch between a variety of unique Prosthetic Tools to find the weakness of a formidable enemy. Additionally, tools such as the Grappling Hook can be utilized to bring an extra dimension to exploration and traversal throughout the world of the game.

Resurrection: Used as an opportunity for a tactical retreat or to deceive an enemy and go on the counter-offensive, this new combat strategy allows players to resurrect on the spot, even after a hasty death.

“We can’t wait for fans to finally get their hands on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” said Steve Young, Chief Revenue Officer at Activision. “Fans will get a taste of the multiple tools available for the prosthetic shinobi arm this week at gamescom, and will be able to fully dive into the brutal, dark world of 1500s Sengoku Japan when the game launches on March 22, 2019.”

Well, that’s not too shabby. We are definitely looking forward to seeing this one in action at gamescom 2018.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is going to be available for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 22, 2019.