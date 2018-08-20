Crash Bandicoot Is the UK Sales Chart’s Unstoppable Champion

It seems that one game is favored in the United Kingdom above all others. According to the latest weekly UK sales chart, Vicarious Visions’ Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy has remained at the very top of the chart for the eighth week in a row, an impressive feat for any release. The title was at the top the week of August 6, 2018 and has managed to outsell all the current releases.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has been competing against other major releases, such as Grand Theft Auto V, which is now in second place, and games like God of War and Call of Duty: WWII. Although it has been a while since Sony’s God of War was in the top three, it is still clinging to the middle of the UK sales chart. In addition, LEGO The Incredibles had held second place for five weeks, but this week it fell to fifth place.

Check out the full UK Sales chart below:

Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth Mario Kart 8: Deluxe LEGO The Incredibles God of War Call of Duty: WWII Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Madden NFL 19

For the time being, Call of Duty: WWII remains the only title that has overthrown Crash Bandicoot. Of course, it’s only a matter of time until nature kicks in and UK gamers just spontaneously return to buying FIFA, as they always have.

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz]