Rolling Into Battle With the New Valkyria Chronicles 4 ‘Features’ Trailer

The latest trailer for Valkyria Chronicles 4, the brand new addition to the strategic series, shows off a bit more gameplay, in addition to reveal the fresh features, which denote introducing the new features of the sequel, including the cool-looking Grenadier class, Ship Orders, and lots more.

Have a look below:

Recently, we have also learned that the game will include a wide variety of characters. Another cool offer made by Sega is that players can download a playable demo for the game, and try it out before purchasing the full version, which is on its way. The best part is that once you finish the playable demo, you will be able to keep your saves and carry over your progress to the main game, once it hits stores, of course.

Just a quick reminder, people, that Valkyria Chronicles 4 is going to launch on September 25, 2018 (both in the US and across Europe) on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Preordering your copy can be done right away if you wish over at valkyria.sega.com.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 introduces new units, battlefield-defining command orders, and much more. Get a quick look at a few of these features in this trailer!

