Ary and the Secret of Seasons Lets Players Control the Seasons

Ary and the Secret of Seasons, from eXiin and Fishing Cactus, will let people take control of the weather in 2019. The winner of gamescom 2017’s Best Unity Game rang in gamescom 2018 by revealing that Modus Games will publish the game next year.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons centers on Ary, a young girl who joins the male-dominated Guardians of the Seasons. In the world of Valdi, every region is dominated by its own specific season. When this balance is threatened, Ary must rise up and become a hero.

The Ary and the Secret of Seasons announcement trailer can be seen below:

Ary can open spheres that each have a different season set inside of them. She can open up three at a time, allowing her to to make the most of each of the four seasons’ defining characteristics. This means players can use the effects of multiple seasons to make their way through Ary and the Secret of Seasons.

“Our team felt an instant connection to this game, and we couldn’t be happier to be publishing it next year,” said Modus Games CEO Christina Seelye of the partnership. “It’s a one-of-a-kind adventure that shouldn’t be missed.”

Ary and the Secret of Seasons will be released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.