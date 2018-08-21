Alexios and Kassandra Get Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gamescom 2018 Trailers

Gamescom 2018 is well underway, and Ubisoft has kicked things off with two new cinematic trailers for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The trailers are short in length, yet perfectly set the stage for what’s to come in the franchise’s latest entry. Kassandra stars in one, while Alexios takes lead in another.

Check out the cinematic trailer featuring Kassandra below:

See the cinematic trailer starring Alexios below:

Unfortunately, the two trailers are identical, the sole difference being each one’s featured protagonist. That said, the narration provides interesting context with regards to what the budding assassins are facing. As noted previously by Game Director, Scott Phillips, the Peloponnesian War offers the historical backdrop for Odyssey’s events. Both Athens and Sparta were devastated by the decades-long war, as neither city-state ever fully recovered. By the looks of the cinematic trailers above, Odyssey will do its best to effectively convey the tragedies of war.

But mankind’s inhumanity isn’t the only danger. This is the time of Greek myth, after all. As evidenced by a recently released walkthrough featuring a Medusa boss battle, monsters are deadlier than the barbaric actions of soldiers on battlefields. Of course, our heroes, Alexios and Kassandra, provide the best way in which to extinguish such threats.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey arrives on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on October 5, 2018.