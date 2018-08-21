Dark Souls Trilogy Coming in One Killer Package

While previously only available as an expensive, Japan-exclusive limited edition box set, Bandai Namco has just announced Dark Souls Trilogy for North America and Europe. In a more budget-conscious, steelbook package, Dark Souls Trilogy collects the fullest edition of each game in one $79.99 case on October 19, 2018.

This set, which comes in the fancy steelbook case you see pictured above, includes Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition. The physical version will only be available in limited capacity, and Bandai Namco stresses that the best way to guarantee a copy if you want it is a preorder. Otherwise, Dark Souls Trilogy will presumably be available as normal on digital marketplaces.

This Dark Souls Trilogy set is intended to give new players an easy and attractive starting point, but that steelbook case will definitely attract veterans looking for a cool, new piece to display on their shelves. That said, more hardcore Dark Souls nuts may still be interested in the Japanese set, which includes the games (in Japanese, but still region free), several soundtrack discs, an encyclopedia for each game, an assortment of art pieces, and a fancy bookend set. While it originally launched for around $500, you can snag it right now at Play-Asia for $295.99, and shave a few more dollars off with the “PSLIFE” checkout code.

Dark Souls Trilogy will come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 19, 2018